Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in December

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of WLDPF stock remained flat at 0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. Wildpack Beverage has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wildpack Beverage from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Wildpack Beverage Company Profile
Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.
