WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.34

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $438.16 million and $10.34 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.01423059 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007220 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036119 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.01756551 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001040 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.043809 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $4.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

