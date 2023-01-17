WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $437.72 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $437.72 million and $4.19 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.40 or 0.01428421 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007267 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016937 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036076 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.17 or 0.01765182 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001028 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.043809 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $4.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

