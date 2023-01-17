Wrapped BNB Price Up 8.6% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $301.08 or 0.01418916 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $77.86 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,740,865 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back."

