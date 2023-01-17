Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $302.73 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $82.72 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $302.73 or 0.01418296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,740,290 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

