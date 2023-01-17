Wrapped Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90,008.99 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.23 billion and $90,008.99 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,584,055 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35231882 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $77,214.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

