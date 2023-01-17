Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

XHR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.66. 21,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -682.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.