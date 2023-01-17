XRUN (XRUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,501.76

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. XRUN has a market cap of $311.90 million and $110,501.76 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001510 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00431203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.30267275 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00748316 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

