XYO Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $83.86 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0064669 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,668,277.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

