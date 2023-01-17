XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. XYO has a market cap of $85.09 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

