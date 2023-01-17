XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $83.34 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $83.34 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00041766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018099 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00233137 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0064669 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,668,277.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.