yearn.finance Price Up 24.2% This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $260.89 million and $37.77 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $7,120.71 or 0.33622429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003211 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 245.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.
