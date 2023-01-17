Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $60.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

