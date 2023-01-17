Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $76.58 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $720.63 million and $76.58 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $44.59 or 0.00208725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00074725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,159,531 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

