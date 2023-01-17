Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $447.06 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $447.06 million and approximately $90.48 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003124 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00437094 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,514.46 or 0.30680806 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00761267 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,073,072,366 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
