1,250 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 18.4% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 39,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 36.1% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Newmont by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

