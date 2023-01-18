142,578 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,459,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,413,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,243,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.