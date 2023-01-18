1,456 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,899 shares of company stock worth $82,434,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $190.69 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.14. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.