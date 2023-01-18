180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 255.6% in December

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 549,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,153 shares of company stock worth $310,769. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 180 Degree Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

