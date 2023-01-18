180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 255.6% in December

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TURN stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 549,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,153 shares of company stock worth $310,769. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
