2,447 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4 %

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

FISV opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.