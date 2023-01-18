2,650 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $179.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

