2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Down 8.4%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 53,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 629,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 2U by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

