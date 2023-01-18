3,325 Shares in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,265,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

FNVT opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

