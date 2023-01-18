38,000 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,000. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $278.00. 12,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

