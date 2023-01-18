44,404 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Purchased by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 10,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $70.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.