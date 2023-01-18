5,898 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VPU stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,898. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.98.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.