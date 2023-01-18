700 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,911 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $455.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.79 and its 200 day moving average is $499.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

