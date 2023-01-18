7,349 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,267.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 122,947 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,382. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Further Reading

