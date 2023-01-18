74,872 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after purchasing an additional 613,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

