76,824 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Galileo PTC Ltd boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after acquiring an additional 805,559 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,533,000 after acquiring an additional 267,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,691,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,023,000 after acquiring an additional 809,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.35. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.