ABBC Coin (ABBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.18 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $92.47 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00433540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.30431335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00753545 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,234,414 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.