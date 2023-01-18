ABCMETA (META) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,971.23

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and approximately $25,971.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025748 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,493.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

