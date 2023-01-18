Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the December 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 657,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 217,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,201. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

