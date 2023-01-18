Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.22. 29,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,073,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

The stock has a market cap of $672.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Accolade by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

