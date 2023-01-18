Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.22. 29,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,073,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Accolade Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $672.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Accolade by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade



Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

