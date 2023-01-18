Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $68,948.85 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004214 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004131 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

