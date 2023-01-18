Achain Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $68,948.85 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004214 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004131 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

