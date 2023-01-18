Acuitas Investments LLC Grows Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,884 shares during the period. TrueCar makes up 1.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.09% of TrueCar worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1,951,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on TrueCar to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.
Insider Transactions at TrueCar
TrueCar Price Performance
TRUE opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $277.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.32.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 68.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.