Acuitas Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,783 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.35% of North American Construction Group worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in North American Construction Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 108,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 293,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $404.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.12.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

