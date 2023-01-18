Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.60.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,175,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.