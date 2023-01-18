Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 10,057 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,706.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,073 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $8,573.37.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 580,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,961. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $286.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.