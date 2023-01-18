Adshares (ADS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $578,760.29

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $45.22 million and approximately $578,760.29 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004661 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002073 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,189 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.