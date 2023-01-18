AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co cut its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $15,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $8,371,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

