AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 19.9% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 1,546,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 602,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Up 19.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 161.65%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 425,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,329.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 663,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

