AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 19.9% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 1,546,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 602,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 161.65%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
