Aion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.08 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00236291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00099528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056419 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

