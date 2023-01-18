Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $252,650.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $252,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $197,100.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AKRO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. 554,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

