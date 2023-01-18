Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 360.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

