Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $8.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $35.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.47.

ALB stock opened at $243.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

