Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 1,332,970 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,332,970 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up approximately 0.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in V.F. were worth $80,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,261,000 after buying an additional 376,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.6 %

V.F. stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,376. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

