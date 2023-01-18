Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.