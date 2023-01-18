Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.75. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

ASTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ASTL traded up C$0.45 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.15. 270,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1.39. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.13.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

